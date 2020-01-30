QKolkata: Visva-Bharati Evicts Student Who Shot VC’s Video & More
1. Visva-Bharati Student Evicted from Hostel
The Visva-Bharati student evicted from his hostel for video-recording the vice-chancellor’s Republic Day speech is grappling with two questions: what did he do wrong and how would he continue his education?
The Bankura boy, son of a farm labourer, had scored 91 per cent overall in higher secondary and 94 per cent in history.
He had enrolled in the history undergraduate course in Visva-Bharati to follow his dream of pursuing higher education and becoming a college teacher.
“I don’t know how I shall continue with my studies here. Since I’m from a Scheduled Caste, my hostel accommodation was free. I cannot rent rooms at Santiniketan for anything less than Rs 2,500 a month, which we cannot afford,” the boy told this newspaper. The Telegraph is not naming the student for fear of harming his future.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Two Die In Clash Tied to NRC In Jalangi
Two persons were killed in Murshidabad’s Jalangi on Wednesday in a clash between an “anti-NRC” forum enforcing a roadblock on the Karimpur-Behrampore state highway and a group of 30 purported Trinamul leaders and workers from a neighbouring village.
The clash broke out near Sahebnagar village around 10am, more than an hour after police had removed the original picket that had been set up by 100-odd residents of the area under the banner of the Sahebnagar Nagarik Mancha.
Sources in the district administration said the Mancha had called a bandh and primary investigations suggested that local leaders of Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen were behind the clash.
“As the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was not allowed to carry out provocative activities in the area, they set up the Mancha and called a bandh... to create trouble and gain political mileage,” said an officer.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Teen Kills Self After Tiff With Family Over Puja Dress
17-year-old girl killed herself in Jadavpur on Tuesday night. Cops have ruled out foul play in the death of the teenager.
Alonkrita Dasgupta, a Class XI student of Nava Nalanda School and a resident of E block in Jadavpur’s Bapuji Nagar, had a tiff with her mother and elder sister over buying a new blouse for her Saraswati Puja.
“Around 8:45 pm, we rushed to the house after being alerted by her family. We found the girl lying unconscious on bed. We noticed some discontinuous ligature mark on her neck,” said DC (Jadavpur) Sudip Sarkar.
According to police, the girl had locked herself in a room after the argument with her mother and elder sister. After some time her family members knocked on the door repeatedly, but there was no response.
They broke open the door and found that she was hanging from a ceiling fan with a cloth. “When her family members brought her down, there was no sign of life in her. No suicide note was found. We have seized the ligature. She was declared dead when she was taken to M R Bangur Hospital,” said a senior police officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Police Probe What Led Beliaghata Mom To Undergo Abortion 2 Yrs Ago
Sandhya Maloo (34), who allegedly killed her two-month-old daughter ostensibly owing to physical incapacity, underwent abortion around two years ago and investigators are ascertaining what led her to take the step.
The Beliaghata homemaker, who also has an eight-year-old son, told the police that at that time, the family’s financial condition was not strong enough to have a second child, and that it was the family’s collective decision to abort the child. Sandhya’s mental status during that time is also being probed. “She has clammed up and the psychiatrists have asked us to ensure she relaxes a bit. She might open up after interacting with her son. We are seeking expert opinion and asking the family to explain what financial constraint led her to abort her child two years ago,” an officer said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. 2 Biz Family Scions, Employee Arrested For Sex Extortion
Cops on Wednesday arrested two persons, members of two prominent Kolkata business families, for allegedly extorting money from women after threatening to make public intimate moments captured with them on video.
A cook employed by one of the families was also arrested for involvement in the case that spanned several years, officials said. Video grabs of 182 women have so far been recovered in the three-month investigation.
Aditya Aggarwal and Anish Loharuka, along with employee Kailash Yadav, were produced in a local court on Wednesday and sent to police custody till next Thursday on the specific allegation that they had demanded Rs 10 lakh from one of the victims.
Aggarwal’s family owns an ethnic-wear retail chain with a nationwide presence; Loharuka’s family owns multiple hotels in the city. A member of the Loharuka family told TOI that Anish was being “framed”. TOI called up a member of the Aggarwal family on Wednesday afternoon. He, however, disconnected the call when the case was cited; he did not take calls thereafter. Text and WhatsApp messages, too, went unanswered.
(Source: The Times Of India)