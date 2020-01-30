QKolkata: Visva-Bharati Evicts Student Who Shot VC’s Video & More

The Visva-Bharati student evicted from his hostel for video-recording the vice-chancellor’s Republic Day speech is grappling with two questions: what did he do wrong and how would he continue his education?

The Bankura boy, son of a farm labourer, had scored 91 per cent overall in higher secondary and 94 per cent in history.

He had enrolled in the history undergraduate course in Visva-Bharati to follow his dream of pursuing higher education and becoming a college teacher.

“I don’t know how I shall continue with my studies here. Since I’m from a Scheduled Caste, my hostel accommodation was free. I cannot rent rooms at Santiniketan for anything less than Rs 2,500 a month, which we cannot afford,” the boy told this newspaper. The Telegraph is not naming the student for fear of harming his future.

(Source: The Telegraph)