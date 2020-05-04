In videos that have surfaced from West Bengal's Howrah district, hundreds can be seen out on the streets, throwing social distancing to the wind, as they accompany the police force on a "peace march".Videos show the large procession walking down narrow lanes, as people from buildings on either side shower them with rose petals.Cops On Duty Attacked By Lockdown Violators In Bengal; 10 ArrestedSources in the Howrah Police said that the cops had organised for a "peace march" in the Tikiapara area of the district where a few days ago policemen, who were trying to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown, were attacked by a local mob. At least 10 people were arrested.While conducting this march, the police were spontaneously joined by hundreds of locals on the streets.Officially, however, the Howrah Police has tweeted that people "came out suddenly" to express their thanks to the police.This comes at a time when the West Bengal government is under severe criticism for not being able to maintain the COVID-19 lockdown in several parts of the state.Howrah is one the "red zones", or high-contamination zones in the state. The incident has also invited criticism from the Opposition.Mamata Rips Into “Insulting, Abusive” Governor In Explosive Letter We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)