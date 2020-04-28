Several policemen were attacked by a mob in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday, 28 April, while they were on patrol duty to enforce the coronavirus lockdown.The incident took place in Howrah's Tikiapara area which is one of the 'red' or highly contagious zones declared by the state government.COVID Politics in WB: Mamata’s Many Missteps That Worsened CrisisThe incident took place when a patrol team of the police reached the Tikiapara area after receiving inputs that a large crowd was gathered at a marketplace there."As soon as the police asked them to return home, a mob pelted them with stones and beat them up. Two police vehicles were also damaged in the incident", a police official told news agency PTI.The injured police personnel were taken to a local hospital. Later, a large police contingent, as well as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) reached the spot to control the situation.The West Bengal Police has reacted to the incident saying that "no transgression of the law will be tolerated".Meanwhile the BJP came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress-led state government for the incident. Some leaders also tried to give it a communal spin.The West Bengal state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are yet to comment on the incident.(With inputs from PTI)Prepared For Lockdown Till 21 May But Decision With Centre: Mamata We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)