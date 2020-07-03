BJP MP From Bengal Locket Chatterjee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chatterjee was earlier the head of the BJP West Bengal Mahila Morcha.

A former actor in the Bengal film industry, Chatterjee, was earlier with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), joining the party in 2012.

While at the TMC she served in the state women's commission, before joining the BJP in 2015.

She appointed Mahila Morcha head in 2017 and won the Lok Sabha Elections from West Bengal's Hooghly constituency.

According to India Today, Chatterjee was at the funeral of army jawan Rajesh Orang who was killed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, along with fellow party MP Saumitra Khan on 19 June.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was also present at the same event.

On 24 June, Chatterjee had also staged a road blockade with Saumitra Khan and other BJP supporters in Howrah's Bagnan area over the death of a woman who allegedly died while trying to save her daughter from sexual assault.

(With inputs from India Today)