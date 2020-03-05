WB Man Gets Revised Voter ID With Dog’s Photo Instead of His Own
In a bizarre incident, a resident of Ramnagar in West Bengal's Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog's photo instead of his own, according to ANI.
"Yesterday I was called at Dulal Smriti School and this voter ID card was given to me. The officer there signed and gave it to me but he did not see the photo," Karmakar was quoted by ANI as saying.
Karmakar alleged that the error was intentional and intended to humiliate him in public, the Hindustan Times reported.
"This is playing with my dignity," Karmakar said, adding that he has decided to file a defamation suit against the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo, the BDO asserted, according to ANI.
“As far as the dog's photo is concerned, it might have been done by someone while filling online application. The photo has already been corrected,” Chakraborty said.
The error may have been due to the large-scale panic across Bengal over the possible citizenship screening exercise, the Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)
