West Bengal Minister Claims Bangladesh Denied Him Visa
West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Wednesday, 25 December, claimed he was denied visa by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here for a trip to the neighbouring country.
Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from 26 December to 31 December.
"I had applied for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day trip. I was invited to address a program there, and had personal committments, too.
"But, I am yet to receive my visa. They have neither said my visa application is accepted nor have they officially denied it. I have all the required documents and necessary permission both from the state and central governments," Chowdhury told PTI over phone.
The state's library service minister said he will cancel his ticket for Bangladesh on Thursday morning.
Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan could not be contacted for comment.
