Bengal Invokes Epidemic Act, Only Essential Services Till 27 Mar
The West Bengal government imposed 'complete safety restrictions' on the state, with effect from 23 March to 27 March, in urban and rural areas. Invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the government has framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulations.
In a tweet by Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, a list of measures including ways to minimise social gatherings were put out. Violation of the instructions is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code.
All public transport, like autos and taxis, are to discontinue services, and shops and offices are required to shut down. Only essential services are permitted to continue.
The move comes as more and more states across India are announcing lockdowns in districts in order to control the spread of coronavirus that has claimed 7 lives in India already.
The move comes as more and more states across India are announcing lockdowns in districts in order to control the spread of coronavirus that has claimed 7 lives in India already.
