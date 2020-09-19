WB Guv Criticises Police, Says State Home to ‘Illegal Bomb-Making’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at the state police on Saturday, 19 September, tweeting that the “State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy”. This comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning busted an inter-state terror module sponsored by Al Qaeda from Pakistan.

Nine men, who were planning attacks with IEDs made from potassium procured from firecrackers, were arrested from West Bengal and Kerala.