West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, 29 May announced that all government and non-government offices will resume their operations from 8 June across the state. The announcement comes as the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown is drawing to a close.Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, the CM said all offices will be able to reopen with 100 per cent attendance."All public sector, private sector and government sector offices will remain open from June 8. They might need seven days to clean up all the of files and resume services after 31 May deadline. From 8 June, all the offices will be opened," Banerjee said.She said all tea gardens and jute mills will reopen with 100 per cent work strength from 1 June."All schools will remain closed throughout June. People will have to abide by the social-distancing guidelines. I will request everyone to reopen shops gradually," the CM said.She said buses will run with passengers as per their sitting accommodation. No passenger will be allowed to stand inside a running bus."All temples, churches, mosques and other religious places will remain open for devotees from 1 June. There will be arrangements for sanitizers and hand wash at all the religious places and the the respective committees will have to look after that. At a time only 10 people will be allowed inside the religious premises and no religious gathering will be allowed," the CM said.