Will Convene Session To Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 4 January, announced that her government will soon hold a session for the state assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the three new contentious farm laws brought on by the Modi-government in September 2020.

Addressing a press conference, the West Bengal CM, according to PTI, said:

“We will make arrangements to convene the assembly session soon to pass resolution against the three new farm laws.”