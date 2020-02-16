1 Dead, 3 Injured as Wall Collapses in South Delhi’s CR Park

A 32-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's CR Park area on Sunday, 16 February, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Toormal Mandal, they said, and the building's contractor, identified as Nidhish Gupta, has been apprehended.

The fire department said five fire tenders and a rescue responder vehicle were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2:13 pm.