Walayar Sisters Death: Kerala HC Orders Retrial, Reinvestigation 

The elder daughter was found hanging on 13 January 2017, and the younger one was found hanging in the same shed, days later, on 4 March. The younger one had testified seeing her sister’s killers. Four accused – V Madhu, M Madu, Pradeep Kumar, and a juvenile boy – were first arrested in the case.

In October 2019, the Palakkad Special Court had acquitted all the four accused in the case — V Madhu, M Madu, Pradeep Kumar, and a juvenile boy. However, in November last year, Pradeep was found dead at his residence in Alappuzha. Police suspect that he took his own life.

The Kerala government had approached the High Court last year in October seeking to set aside the verdict given by the Palakkad special court.

The government stated in court that the special court had acquitted the accused based on the oral testimony from the witnesses as key evidence. "The lower court seriously erred in disbelieving the eyewitness accounts of the parents of the victims and even disbelieved the testimony of the girls’ mother,” the government wrote in its appeal.