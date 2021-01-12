Volunteer’s Wife Claims Covaxin Killed Him, Demands Compensation

After Deepak Maravi, a 42-year-old volunteer from Bhopal passed away nine days after he participated in the phase 3 clinical trials for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, his wife Vaijayanti told The Quint that her husband died “because of the vaccine”.

“He used to go to work as usual. I came to know from the police that he got vaccinated on 12 December. He started feeling weak and hadn't left the house after that,” she said.