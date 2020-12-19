Vizag Steel Plant: 4 Suffer Burns After Hot Liquid Steel Falls

Four workers at the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) suffered burn injuries when hot liquid steel fell on the ground. The accident was reported on Friday at Steel Melting Shop-II of the steel plant on Friday.

The accident was caused when ladle hooks carrying the hot liquid steel came off, spilling the steel. Fire extinguishers were brought in and the situation was brought under control. No casualties were reported and the four injured were shifted to the steel plant hospital and are out of danger.

Trade unions demanded the steel plant authorities improve overall safety for workers, raising concerns over frequent accidents being reported from the plant.