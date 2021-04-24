Virar Hospital Fire: AC Unit Which Caught Fire Repaired Day Before

Thirteen people died after an intensive care unit (ICU) of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar caught fire on Friday, 23 April, as sparks emanated from an air-conditioner (AC) unit which was repaired just the day before the fire, reported The Indian Express.

According to hospital authorities, patients had been complaining about the air conditioner unit not functioning properly on Thursday, 22 April, following which a technician was called to inspect the AC unit. On inspecting it that evening, the technician “did not report any major fault in the AC”.