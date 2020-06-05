Coming as an eerie reminder of Geroge Floyd's case, who was killed in United States by a white officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes, a similar incident has been reported from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. A video of a police official kneeling on the neck of a man has been widely circulated on social media.The incident took place on Thursday, 4 June, when Mukesh Kumar Prajapat was reportedly caught without a mask by the two police constables.The government has made it mandatory for citizen to wear a mask before stepping out amid the coronavirus pandemic.Jodhpur DCP (West) Priti Chandra said the policemen had acted in self-defence to prevent the man who attacked them, according to The Indian Express.George Floyd vs Faizan: Many Similarities, One Big Difference Man Slapped, Punched Constables, Alleges PoliceThe policeman have alleged that Prajapat began slapping and hitting them when they confronted him over violation of the rule.“When the constable approached him and inquired why he was not wearing a mask, the person immediately pulled up a mask and threatened them that he will gouge their eyes,” said Jodhpur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police Priti Chandra to The Indian Express.“The policemen called for a jeep but before it could arrive, the man started slapping and punching both the constables – there are videos of the same. We have filed an FIR against him and arrested him,” she added.Chandra stated that if a policeman is being slapped and punched while in uniform, then it is embarrassing for the entire society.She continued, "I feel the society should be matured enough to realise that if a man is in uniform, then it shouldn’t mean that the person should be criticised without a reason."The police also said that in Jodhpur West alone, they are taking action against 400-600 persons who are violating the government’s guidelines.While the video has become viral over social media, it has sparked a debate over who acted in self-defence. Many have asked whether breaking the norm of not wearing a mask warranted the action of the officer kneeling on his neck.Although it can be seen in the video that the man also hit back at the police.In the US, the recent killing of Floyd by Minneapolis police has sparked massive outrage across the country over police brutality that is so widespread against the black community. All four ex-officers have been now charged in the case.Liverpool Show Support for George Floyd, ‘Take a Knee’ in Training We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.