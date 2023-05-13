Virajpet Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leading in This Karnataka Seat

In Virajpet constituency, it is a fight between K G Bopaiah from the BJP, A.S. Ponnanna from the Congress, and Mansoor Ali from the JD(S).

Currently, BJP is leading in Virajpet.



In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP . The winning candidate was K G Bopaiah . The Congress candidate Arun Machaiah had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by K. G. Bopaiah of the BJP . The Congress candidate Biddatanda. T. Pradeep had come in second place.