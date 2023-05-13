Vijayanagara Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

In Vijayanagara constituency, it is a fight between Siddharth Singh from the BJP, and H.R. Gaviyappa from the Congress.



In 2018, the seat had been won by Congress . The winning candidate was Anand Singh . The BJP candidate H. R. Gaviyappa had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by Anand Singh of the BJP . The Congress candidate H. Abdul Wahab had come in second place.