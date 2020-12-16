Vijay Diwas: Twitterati Pays Tributes to 1971 War Martyrs

India on Wednesday, 16 December, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces achieved a decisive victory over the Pakistan Army on 16 December 1971.

On 16 December 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered in front of the Indian Army Commander Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora in Dhaka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, remembered the “bravery of the soldiers.”