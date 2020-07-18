Video Shows UP Men Pin Down Monkey, Smear It With Paint; Four Held

In a horrifying video being circulated on social media, a monkey is seen being tortured by several men in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, which is from the state’s Pilibhit, the men can be seen poking the monkey with sticks, before pinning it down from behind while another pours black paint on it.

A rope, seemingly keeping the monkey trapped, is then removed, allowing the monkey to escape, while the men chase after it.

The local District Forest Officer has since taken action against the incident.

Uttar Pradesh police told The Quint that they have arrested four people in connection with the incident and they have been fined Rs 60,000 after a FIR was filed by local forest department officials.