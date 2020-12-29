Man Beaten to Death on Busy Street in Ghaziabad, 2 Arrested
The man, identified as Ajay, succumbed to injuries on the spot on Monday morning.
A video from Ghaziabad's Loni shows absolute lack of empathy as a man was murdered brutally in broad daylight and no one came forward to help.
In the video, a man is seen bleeding to death as two men batter him with sticks on a busy road. Several people and vehicles pass by, some even stop to make videos of the horrific crime, but no one stops the men or rushes the victim to the hospital.
The man, identified as Ajay, succumbed to injuries on the spot on Monday morning.
Police reports suggested that the victim and his brother reportedly had a dispute over setting up a flower shop with the main accused, Govind, reported NDTV.
The victim's brother Sanjay had lodged a police complaint against him a few days ago, but they were reportedly made to work out a compromise.
After winding up his shop at 11 am, he was going to Delhi on an autorickshaw when two men attacked him, told Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja to Outlook India.
The accused has reportedly confessed to killing Ajay with an accomplice and the two have been arrested.
(With inputs from NDTV, Outlook India)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.