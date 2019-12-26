Varanasi Toddler Awaits Return of Parents Arrested in CAA Protests
"She suddenly wakes up at night and starts looking for her parents. Unable to find them, she starts crying," said Sheila Tiwari, who has been looking after her 14-month-old granddaughter Champak, whose parents were arrested last week for participating in an anti-CAA protest defying prohibitory orders.
"Sometimes we tell her that her parents have gone to work and will be back soon," Tiwari, 68, said.
On 19 December, people gathered in Beniya Bagh area of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, to protest the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), defying section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed by police.
According to police, the couple faces serious charges.
Tiwari said it is hard for Champak to not have her parents around.
"The girl is not eating properly. She keeps thinking of her parents. We give her false hope and she eats a little," she said.
"We understand what a child, who has been living without her mother for so many days, has been going through," she added.
Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said 56 identified and 200 unidentified people have been booked for protesting in Beniya Bagh and nearby areas in violation of section 144 of the CrPC.
Those arrested are mostly leaders of Left groups, he said.
He said the family hopes that Ekta and Ravi will be granted bail and reunited with their daughter.
More than 1,100 people are under arrest and 5,558 have been kept in preventive detention in Uttar Pradesh following violence related to the anti-CAA protests, officials said on Thursday.
A total of 19 people have been killed in protests in the state, they said.
