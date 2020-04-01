‘Not One Yatri Stranded at Vaishno Devi,’ Says Jammu Admin

"These 406 people include stranded tourists, Hindu pilgrims, students and a large number of daily-wage workers who could not leave Jammu and reach their homes. Most of them are from Bihar, while many of them are from across India, including Goa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal. They are being taken care of by the administration. This is not a quarantine facility. This is a place for them to stay where we also have arranged regular medical check ups. There is no need to worry and panic," said Jammu North SDM Pawan Kotwal.

These 406 people are currently staying at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Jammu's Ban Talab area. They include 273 males, 125 females and 8 children. They were shifted in two batches. On 26 March the daily-wage workers and students were moved and then on 28 March several pilgrims and tourists who were kept at another facility in Trikuta Nagar were also moved here.

"There is food, bathrooms and open spaces here. I'd like to tell their families that if your children or parents are in Jammu they are completely safe and being taken care of. They all want to go home, but we are creating awareness and speaking to them about the precautions one needs to take from COVID-19. They're all right," Kotwal said.