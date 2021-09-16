Himachal Leads in Vaccinating Its Population. Which States Are Lagging Behind?

Uttar Pradesh, finding a place at the bottom of the list, had managed to inoculated 7,48,13,403 of its population with the first dose and 1,53,65,885 with the second by 16 September.

India's largest state is projected to be home to 23,78,82,725 people.

According to these numbers, only 31% people in the state have been given the first vaccine dose, and only a tiny fraction of 6% of people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

In terms of the population eligible for vaccination, UP managed to inoculate around 49% of its population.

However, UP has the highest number of cumulative vaccinations, with 9,01,79,288 jabs being administered in the state so far.