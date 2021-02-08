Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: World Leaders Extend Support To India
French President Macron and Australian PM Morrison expressed their grief for the victims of the glacier burst.
The British prime minister and the Australian prime minister are among several foreign leaders who have extended their support to India post the glacier burst in Uttarakhand which left at least 14 dead and at least 170 missing.
British PM Boris Johnson tweeted that UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any kind of support needed by India post the devastating floods. "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse” he tweeted.
Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was struck by tragedy after flash floods triggered by a glacier burst left at least 14 people dead. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far.
Australian PM Scott Morrison also showed his solidarity and tweeted that Australia stands with ''one of its closest friends at this very difficult time.”
"Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.
Leaders across the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed their grief for the victims of the glacier burst.
“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.
Santoshi Suzuki, Japanese Ambassador to India, also expressed his grief over the tragic loss. “I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences and pray for those missing to be rescued as soon as possible,” he tweeted.
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering also wished courage to those who are fighting the disaster. “May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.
While paying his condolences for the victims of this unfortunate incident, United Nations Secretary-General expressed his support to the Indian government and said that the United Nations stands ready to offer assistance in the ongoing rescue mission.
The US state department also expressed their grief for the loss of lives and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured in the incident, reported Hindustan Times.
(With Inputs from Hindustan Times)
