COVID-19 | UP to Partially Seal 15 Districts: Chief Secy
The Uttar Pradesh government will partially seal off 15 districts from midnight, 12 am on Thursday, 9 April, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, ANI reported.
“Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told the media.
The total number of cases in India has risen to 5,194, including 4,643 active cases as of Wednesday. The death toll stands at 149, while 401 have recovered.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)