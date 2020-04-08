COVID-19 | UP to Partially Seal 15 Districts: Chief Secy
The Uttar Pradesh government will partially seal off 15 districts from midnight, 12 am on Thursday, 9 April, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, ANI reported.

These include Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli and Saharanpur. The restrictions in these districts will only be applied to those ‘hotspot areas’ that have reported high numbers of coronavirus cases.

“Only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread, as numbers are high,” UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari told the media.

The total number of cases in India has risen to 5,194, including 4,643 active cases as of Wednesday. The death toll stands at 149, while 401 have recovered.

