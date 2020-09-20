In UP, Husband Cuts Open Wife to Find Out Gender of Unborn Child

A seven-month pregnant woman’s stomach was allegedly ripped open by her husband on 19 September evening in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, to allegedly know if she was going to have a son.

The couple already have five daughters.



Speaking to The Quint, additional Badaun Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said, “An FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the husband, whose name is Pannalal, has also been arrested.” Chauhan added that the husband did not have a job and only worked in the fields from time to time. He also said that the man was “not in his senses” when he cut his wife open with a sharp-edged object.