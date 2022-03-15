24-Yr-old Held in UP for Posting ‘Morphed Pic’ of Adityanath, Mayawati
The accused had shared the morphed picture of Adityanath and Mayawati on Facebook on 13 March.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 15 March, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly posting objectionable pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on social media.
The accused had shared the morphed picture of Adityanath and Mayawati on Facebook on 13 March, as per officials quoted by news agency PTI.
Officials added that after taking note of the reaction of several social media users, the local Jewar police had lodged an First Information Report (FIR) on its own.
A police spokesperson was quoted as saying, “The accused has been identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Dayanatpur village under Jewar police station limits. He was held near the Sabauta underpass on Tuesday morning.”
SHO, Jewar Police Station, Umesh Bahadur, stated that Khan had not shared the motive behind his post. He further informed that Khan worked as a daily-wage construction worker and was being produced in a local court as per procedures.
Khan has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 152B (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505(2) (public mischief) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, according to the police.
(With inputs from PTI.)
