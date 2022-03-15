24-Yr-old Held in UP for Posting ‘Morphed Pic’ of Adityanath, Mayawati

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 15 March, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly posting objectionable pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on social media.

The accused had shared the morphed picture of Adityanath and Mayawati on Facebook on 13 March, as per officials quoted by news agency PTI.