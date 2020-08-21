UP Govt Official Seen Beating People Up in Viral Video, Suspended
Uttar Pradesh’s Balia district’s SDM was seen hitting people with a stick during a mask-checking drive.
In a viral one-minute video, the sub divisional magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Balia district was seen going around with home guards hitting people randomly with a stick during a mask-checking drive.
The SDM, Ashok Chaudhary, was suspended after the video went viral. In the video, Chaudhary is accompanied by home guards who also on occasion hit people with sticks. People who are wearing masks can also be seen being beaten up. Some are heard asking the team “what is this behaviour?”
“Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ballia, Ashok Chaudhray, has been suspended from his post with immediate effect,” said a government order according to an NDTV report.
In the footage, one of the two men assaulted by the guards can be seen bleeding as well. In other clips, the same team can be seen assaulting people, including an elderly man who was not wearing his mask properly.
