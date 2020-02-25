Trump Omits Gandhi Reference at Sabarmati, Praises Him at Rajghat
Over the course of his two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Rajghat in Delhi – both associated with Mahatma Gandhi.
At both the places, the US president wrote a message in the visitors' book. While at Rajghat, he made a reference to Gandhi in his message, at the Sabarmati Ashram, he only thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit", and called him a "great friend".
"The America(n) people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India – the vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi – this is a tremendous honor!" Trump wrote in the visitors' book at Rajghat.
Trump's two-day visit to India kick-started in Ahmedabad, where he addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium along with PM Modi. Later in the day, he visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.
At the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Trump also tried his hand at a charkha and was gifted a marble replica of Gandhi's 'three wise monkeys' statue, a copy of his talisman, as well as a special edition of his autobiography.
“The US president was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Gandhiji,” the trustee of the Ashram, Kartikeya Sarabhai said.
In Delhi the next day, the US president was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Rashtrapati Bhavan, visited Rajghat to pay floral tributes and held bilateral talks with PM Modi.
