Trump Omits Gandhi Reference at Sabarmati, Praises Him at Rajghat

Over the course of his two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Rajghat in Delhi – both associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

At both the places, the US president wrote a message in the visitors' book. While at Rajghat, he made a reference to Gandhi in his message, at the Sabarmati Ashram, he only thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful visit", and called him a "great friend".

"The America(n) people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India – the vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi – this is a tremendous honor!" Trump wrote in the visitors' book at Rajghat.