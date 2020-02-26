‘Reject Bigotry’: US Lawmakers Express Concern on Delhi Violence
The deadly violence over the amended citizenship act in the Indian capital drew sharp reactions from US lawmakers with the mainstream media prominently reporting it along with the just-concluded visit of President Donald Trump.
Reacting to the violence in New Delhi that has claimed at least 24 lives, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said its Chairman Eliot Engel was "deeply troubled by the deaths from the communal violence in India."
"I condemn attacks against Muslims in India, and reject violence, bigotry, and religious intolerance. The US State Department should too," Republican lawmaker Don Beyer tweeted.
The Indian Parliament had passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year, resulting in a series of protests across the country. Congressman Alan Lowenthal too termed the violence a "tragic failure of moral leadership".
Democrat presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren said, "It's important to strengthen relationships with democratic partners like India. But we must be able to speak truthfully about our values, including religious freedom and freedom of expression, and violence against peaceful protesters is never acceptable."
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted, that “Trump visited India but the real story should be the communal violence targeting Muslims in Delhi right now.”
"The riots represent a serious escalation of tensions after months of protests in response to a controversial citizenship law and growing frictions between supporters and opponents of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Washington Post reported.
In a tweet, US Commission for International Religious Freedom said it is alarmed by reports of "deadly mob violence targeting Muslims in New Delhi". It urged the Modi government to rein in the mob and protect religious minorities.
(This article has been published in arrangement with the PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)