Urged PM Modi, HM Shah to Not Use Force on Farmers: Guv Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal malik on Sunday, 15 March said that he had intervened to prevent farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait from getting arrested and had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not use force on the farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony in Baghpat’s Sheelchand Inter College, Malik said that the Centre should listen to the demands of the protesting farmers and not try to send them back forcefully as they will remember the ‘humiliation’ for the next 300 years.

“I requested both PM and HM that they should not send the farmers back empty-handed. And that they should not use force against them. The Sikhs will remember it for 300 years. The day there was talk of Tikait (BKU leader Rakesh Tikait) being arrested, I intervened at 11 pm, making sure it didn’t happen,” he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.