Urban Markets in Haryana Won’t Close on Mon & Tue, Says Anil Vij

Two days after it said that markets in urban non-containment zones would remain shut on Mondays and Tuesdays, the Haryana government on Sunday, 30 August withdrew the order following the unveiling of ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the fresh set of guidelines issued by the MHA prevent states from imposing localised lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Central government.

“The Central Government has not given states the right to lock down in Unlock 4, so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday of 28 August,” he said.