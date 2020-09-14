Uproar in Parliament Over TMC MP’s Personal Remarks on Sitharaman

Trinamool Congress MP’s personal remarks in the Parliament on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led to an uproar on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday, 14 September, leading to the BJP demending an apology from the party.

While opposing the Banking Regulation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Saugata Roy made personal remarks on Sitharaman, which were immediately expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

BJP leaders, however, demanded an unconditional apology immediately from Roy, to which Roy said he did not say anything unparliamentary.