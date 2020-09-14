UP To Set up Force That Can Search and Arrest Without Warrant

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, 14 September issued a notification to set up a Special Security Force, which will be empowered to conduct searches and arrest people without any warrants.

According to the notification, an officer can detain a person and search his property if they have a reason to believe that a crime has been committed. PTI reported that the UP government also said that courts will not take note of the actions of officers and other employees of the force without its permission.