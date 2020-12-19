UP: Sambhal Admin Withdraws Rs 50,000 Notice Sent to BKU Leaders 

The administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district reportedly withdrew the notices served to 20 farmer leaders, who were told to provide personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each after the state police apprehended a breach of peace during protests against the central government’s agriculture laws, PTI reported.

Earlier, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sambhal had sent notices to six farm leaders to send Rs 50 lakh each in a bid to prevent them from “inciting” farmers to join the protests. However, on Thursday, 17 December, the police claimed the amount was “a clerical error” and would be marked down.

The notice, sent by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav, had read, “We've got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some persons are inciting farmers and there can be breach of peace, and they should be asked to fill personal bonds of ₹50 lakh each.”