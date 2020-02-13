Arrested for ‘Seeking Permission’, Meerut CAA Protesters Speak Up

Eight members of a charitable organisation, Khidmat-e-Khalq, were arrested by cops in Meerut's Kithore area on 17 December 2019, just when they had approached the local police, seeking permission for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to The Quint, Mohd Asif, chairman of Khidmat-e-Khalq, said that they had reached the police station at 10 am with a letter seeking permission for organising a protest.