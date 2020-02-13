Arrested for ‘Seeking Permission’, Meerut CAA Protesters Speak Up
A group of Meerut-based activists arrested in December during CAA protests talk about 'arbitrary' police action.
A group of Meerut-based activists arrested in December during CAA protests talk about 'arbitrary' police action.(Photo: Erum Gour/ The Quint)

Arrested for ‘Seeking Permission’, Meerut CAA Protesters Speak Up

Akanksha Kumar
India

Eight members of a charitable organisation, Khidmat-e-Khalq, were arrested by cops in Meerut's Kithore area on 17 December 2019, just when they had approached the local police, seeking permission for a peaceful protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to The Quint, Mohd Asif, chairman of Khidmat-e-Khalq, said that they had reached the police station at 10 am with a letter seeking permission for organising a protest.

“The thanedar (SHO) had called us in the night and told us to come in the morning. ‘Will give you the permission’, he had said.”
Mohd Asif, Chairman, Khidmat-e-Khalq
Loading...

Police Claims, Asif and Others Were Caught from Protest Site

Next day, when Asif and seven other members from Khidmat-e-Khalq went to the police station, they were arrested.

“A (police) vehicle was called in and we were sent to the Kharkhoda police station. We were kept hungry and thirsty throughout the day. At around 6:30 pm, we were transferred to the Abdullapur jail (Meerut).”
Mohd Asif, Chairman, Khidmat-e-Khalq

The sudden arrest of a group which had gone only to obtain permission for a protest, once again, highlights the high-handedness of the UP police in days ahead of CAA protests across the state on 20 December 2019.

In the complaint letter, dated 17 December 2019, filed before the magistrate, the police claimed that while they were patrolling the city, all eight persons named were found to be insistent on carrying out protest at Kithore's Hapur road, following which they were arrested for security reasons.

Complaint letter filed before the magistrate.
Complaint letter filed before the magistrate.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Activists Deny Police Version

The complaint was filed under sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence), 107 (apprehension of the breach of peace and tranquility) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information by magistrate) of the CrPC.

Asif, however, denies the police version and maintains that they were arrested from the police station itself.

“We were arrested from the thana only and this can be proved with the help of CCTV footage. Location details based on our mobile call records will also clarify everything.”
Mohd Asif, Chairman, Khidmat-e-Khalq

Local Media Suggests Recovery of 'Incriminating' Material

Out on bail now, these activists are contemplating legal action against local media that carried news reports, back then, suggesting that incriminating material was recovered from them during the arrest.

For instance, on 18 December, a local Hindi daily carried a news item on the arrest of eight activists. The inspector at Kithore police station had been quoted to suggest that all the named activists were 'preparing for a protest'.

However, while stating that a large number of posters and pamphlets have been recovered from these individuals, the news report doesn't attribute the information to any source.

News item about the arrest of activists in a local Hindi daily.
News item about the arrest of activists in a local Hindi daily.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Speaking to The Quint, Wasim, one of the members of Khidmat-e-Khalq said:

“The media represented the event as if some material was recovered from us ahead of the protest that led to the arrest, that wasn’t the case. We were arrested from the police station.”
Wasim, Volunteer, Khidmat-e-Khalq

In the bail bond, filed before the magistrate, the police mentioned that 'in order to ensure law & order is not disturbed at least for a year, the accused will have to file bail bond of Rs 50,000 each.'

Bail bond filed in the activists' arrest case.
Bail bond filed in the activists' arrest case.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

These activists also claim that the police didn't allow them to contact their family members who were frantically searching them ever since they left for the police station.

“While we were in the lock-up, till the time complaint was formally filed before the magistrate, our family members were not informed. Even as my family members kept on demanding for an explanation from the police, they didn’t get any straight reply.”
Wasim, Volunteer, Khidmat-e-Khalq

At least five people were killed in firing during CAA protests in Meerut on 20 December 2019. While the police denies that it fired on protesters, families of victims have been pointing fingers at the men in khaki for 'reckless action'.

Also Read : ‘Why Did They Kill Him?’: Kin of Those Killed in Meerut Ask Police

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...