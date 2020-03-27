UP Cops Aid Pregnant Woman, Help Husband Reach Bareilly From Noida
The Uttar Pradesh Police came to the aid of a nine-month pregnant woman, who was living alone in Bareilly, by admitting her to the local hospital amid the coronavirus lockdown.
25-year-old Tamanna was expecting her first child this week, while her husband Anees Khan was stuck in Noida, where he is employed. With no one to assist her, she shot a video seeking assistance and sent it to the cops. Not only did the Bareilly Police help her to the hospital, they also reached out to their counterparts in Noida and arranged a taxi for Khan to reach home.
Tamanna described the local police as her “guardian angels”, and was “surprised” to see her husband by her side after giving birth to a baby boy, reported The Times of India.
She also expressed her desire to name her son after Nodia’s Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh.
