UP Police Adds Sedition to Case Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh
The charges have also been pressed against the directors of the agency which was hired to conduct the survey.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has added charges of sedition to a First Information Report (FIR) that was filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on 1 September and has summoned the lawmaker to record his statement, reported the Hindustan Times.
The charges have also been pressed against the directors of the agency which was hired to conduct a survey to study the alleged casteism in the state using pre-recorded voice calls.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the FIR was based on a complaint which said that these calls would “divide communities and would affect the harmony in society.”
The daily also quoted the AAP leader as saying that he was booked by the Yogi government because he spoke against the atrocities being committed against Brahmins and Dalits, and because he spoke about the corruption in buying of COVID-19 kits in the state. He further added that he will be “sent to jail for exposing the Yogi government”.
The FIR was initially against unidentified people under the IPC section 501-A, Singh later accepted his involvement through a tweet on 2 September.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.