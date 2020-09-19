UP Police Adds Sedition to Case Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Police has added charges of sedition to a First Information Report (FIR) that was filed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on 1 September and has summoned the lawmaker to record his statement, reported the Hindustan Times.

The charges have also been pressed against the directors of the agency which was hired to conduct a survey to study the alleged casteism in the state using pre-recorded voice calls.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the FIR was based on a complaint which said that these calls would “divide communities and would affect the harmony in society.”