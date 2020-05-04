UP MLA Aman Mani Tripathi Arrested for Lockdown Violation

Independent legislator Aman Mani Tripathi was arrested on Monday, 4 May along with six persons at Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district for violating the lockdown, police said.

Two vehicles of the legislator have also been seized.

According to the UP Police spokesman, the legislator was stopped by the Bijnor police during routine checking. He could not show any travel pass to the police.

The legislator was returning from Uttarakhand when he was arrested. He has been booked under the Epidemic Act.

The arrest of the MLA comes hours after the state government distanced itself from the legislator's attempt to travel to Badrinath by claiming that he was going to the shrine to pray for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father who passed away recently.