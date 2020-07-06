UP Hosp Licence Suspended After Promising Negative COVID-19 Report
Taking cognisance of the viral video, Meerut district magistrate Anil Dhingra said that a case had been registered.
After a video of a private hospital from UP’s Mewat district promising a COVID-19 negative report in exchange for money went viral, the hospital’s licence has been suspended by the concerned district magistrate.
According to The Times of India, the Meerut chief medical officer has ordered a probe into the incident and a case has been filed against the owners of the hospital.
In the video you can see a group of people talk to the hospital staff where they’re heard presumably asking for COVID-19 negative test report, so they don’t face any issues for a week. In the video you can also see the clients giving Rs 2,000 to the man and saying they’ll pay the remaining Rs 500 when the report is ready, to which he agrees.
Taking cognisancec of the video that went viral, Meerut district magistrate Anil Dhingra said that a case had been registered.
"We have suspended the licence of the nursing home. Today, we have sealed it also. Strict action will be taken against anybody who will do something like this in this time of crisis," Dhingra said, according to NDTV.
