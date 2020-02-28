Man Kills 2 Kids, Wife Before Hanging Self in UP's Ghaziabad: Cops

Investigation is underway in this matter.

“He has left behind five mobile numbers written on the wall. These are suspected to be numbers of men with whom the woman was talking. He has also mentioned that he tried to persuade her not to resort to such things but she did not mend her ways. He has also indicated that the reason behind the incident was his three brother-in-laws,” a police official told Hindustan Times.

However, contradictory reports have emerged in the case. ANI reported that the man may have in fact killed his family and self because of financial burden.

As per the HT report, the police said that the man hanged himself while his wife and children have marks on their neck. Police suspects that three family members were strangled.

A post-mortem report is yet to come.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)