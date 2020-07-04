UP Man Cries For Help Outside Hospital As Mother Lies On Floor

A video of a Uttar Pradesh man pleading to help his dying mother outside a community health centre in Hardoi, went viral on social media, on Saturday, 4 July. The mother reportedly died outside the community centre.

The video shows the mother lying on the floor while her son runs through the centre, banging doors, crying for help.

"Arre hai koi idhar?! (is anyone there),”the man asks helplessly while his mother lies motionless on the floor.