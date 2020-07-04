UP Man Cries For Help Outside Hospital As Mother Lies On Floor
“Arre hai koi idhar?! (is anyone there),”the man asks helplessly while his mother lies motionless on the floor.
A video of a Uttar Pradesh man pleading to help his dying mother outside a community health centre in Hardoi, went viral on social media, on Saturday, 4 July. The mother reportedly died outside the community centre.
The video shows the mother lying on the floor while her son runs through the centre, banging doors, crying for help.
The video also shows the man breaking a window glass, after his pleas for help remained unheard.
Hospital authorities told India Today that the man did not bring her mother to the “correct gate” as a result of which the staff could not come to their immediate help.
(With inputs from India Today. This story will be updated with more details.)
