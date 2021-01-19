UP Law Student Arrested for FB Post Against Modi and Adityanath

The student, Arun Yadav has been booked under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation). The police have also invoked the Information Technology Act against him, reported The Indian Express.

The arrest comes after Yadav had allegedly morphed that faces of Modi and Adityanath in the video and then uploaded it on Facebook. He was produced before a local court in Gorakhpur and was sent to judicial custody on Sunday, 18 January.