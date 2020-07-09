UP Imposes 55-Hour Lockdown in State Beginning 10 pm on 10 July

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the State effective from 10 pm on 10 July till 5 am on 13 July.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains too will continue to operate, a notification by the UP Government said.

The announcement comes as the total number of confirmed cases in the state stood at 31,156 according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Out of these, 9,980 are active cases, 20,331 people have been cured or discharged. The death toll in the state stands at 845.