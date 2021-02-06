Kin of Dead UP Farmer Booked for Draping Body in Tricolour

The mother and brother of deceased Uttar Pradesh farmer Balvinder Singh have been booked on charges of disrespecting the national flag after they allegedly draped Singh in the Tricolour during his funeral procession on Wednesday, 3 February.

He had died on 24 January around 2 km from the Ghazipur farmer protest site, which is on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, after being hit by a truck. He had left him home, in UP’s Pilibhit district, the previous day.