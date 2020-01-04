SSP Who Reported Police Corruption Violated Service Rules: UP DGP
The Uttar Pradesh Police is at the centre of yet another controversy. On 3 January, UP Director General of Police O P Singh announced that Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna would have to provide an explanation for allegedly leaking details of a report that levels serious allegations, including bribery for postings, against top police officers of the state.
In the meantime, a purported video sex chat featuring Krishna has gone viral. Krishna has claimed that the video is morphed and is an attempt to tarnish his credibility since he is seeking to expose criminal wrongdoing by top police officers.
DGP Singh on Friday also said that the probe into an objectionable video of the Noida SSP has been handed over to the SP of Hapur.
At a press conference in Lucknow, the Director General of Police said the SSP Noida has been given 15 days to explain whether he had flouted service rules by leaking out the missive. The DGP, however, declined to comment on the contents of the leaked letter.
Meanwhile, the Congress party demanded a judicial inquiry into the functioning of all government departments of the state alleging large-scale corruption in the UP police. Congress's state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said an impartial inquiry into the case would expose some big names and bring out the reality of the BJP government in UP.
The Background
- Noida SSP Krishna had alleged corruption in the ranks of UP Police, including serious charges of bribes for postings, and involves names of private persons with political connections.
- The letter mentions that details of graft had emerged during the investigation of a case in which four people, some claiming to be journalists, were arrested in Noida on 23 August 2019.
- The Noida police chief had also sent a report on some "very sensitive cases" related to corruption a month ago to the chief minister's office in Lucknow.
Cops Ask Journalist to Reveal His Source of Viral Video
A senior journalist in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that members of the UP Police threatened him to reveal his source of the video of Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna that has gone viral.
Piyush Rai, a reporter for The Times of India, has lodged a complaint with IG Meerut Zone. In the complaint, Rai says that when he was about to leave the office of the Meerut SSP with a fellow reporter on 2 January, he was stopped by members of the Noida police who were in plain clothes.
Rai also said that on that same day, SSP Krishna had called him in the morning to enquire about his source for the video, information he refused to provide.
Journalist Recounts ‘Horrifying Last Two Days’
Rai wrote in a Facebook post, “The last two days were horrifying. A man decided to bring his high-handedness in my professional life and I decided to take the fight to his doorsteps because I knew that I was not wrong or corrupt in doing what I am supposed to do. The fight is not over yet, but I have learnt my lesson to not give up against anyone trying to rob you of your peace.”