UP Assembly Adjourned Briefly Amid Uproar by Opposition Members

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Wednesday, 18 December, adjourned for 30 minutes amid an uproar by opposition members who were trying to raise various issues.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary sought permission from Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit to raise some issues, particularly those pertaining to law and order.

He was, however, shouted down by members from treasury benches who claimed that the Opposition had no issue to raise and was simply disturbing the proceedings.

All the while, a number of Opposition members made noisy protests in the well.

Amid this din, the chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

Today is the second day of the brief Winter Session of the state legislature.