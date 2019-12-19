‘How Can He Be Discharged?’: Pleads Kin of Unnao Survivor’s Lawyer

"He cannot walk, talk or eat food. We are not sure if he recognises us. He does not or is not able to give us any indications. He is still being fed through a tube. Then why are the doctors insisting that he gets discharged?," Unnao rape survivor's lawyer, Mahendra Singh's cousin brother, Kaushal Singh, tells us.

The family of the Unnao case lawyer, who had lodged a case of rape, intimidation and kidnapping against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, has been asked to take him back home. Mahendra has been in AIIMS since the accident with a truck on 28 July, when he was taking the Unnao rape survivor and her two aunts to the Rae Bareli court.

The two aunts died on the spot, while the girl and the lawyer were moved to AIIMS under orders of the Supreme Court.