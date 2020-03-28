Javadekar Deletes Tweet on Watching Ramayana After Backlash
Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has been subject to considerable trolling on social media recently, following his tweets about the iconic Ramayana series being aired on national broadcasting platform Doordarshan, amid reports of lakhs of migrant labourers across the country struggling to get back home safe.
Prime Minister Modi earlier this week announced a 21-day national lockdown effectively stopping all non-essential commercial and economic activity, rending a large section of the unorganised sector jobless.
Javadekar on Saturday morning tweeted a picture of him watching the show at home.
Following massive trolling, the minster deleted the tweet and put up another image of himself working from home, and encouraged others to do the same.
However, the damage was already done. Twitterati went to town with the pictures. Here are some of the reactions:
